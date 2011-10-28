MUMBAI Oct 28 First, Lady Gaga wore a dress made of meat. Now, how about one made of lettuce?

Indian animal rights activists have asked pop star Lady Gaga to pose in a lettuce dress and embrace vegetarianism during her visit to India this weekend, where she will be part of the star-studded unveiling of the country's first Formula 1 race.

Lady Gaga, who famously wore a meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, will be performing at an invitation-only show in a five-star hotel in New Delhi after the race on Sunday.

In a letter to the singer's publicist, PETA India said it hoped she would honour India's reverence for animals by turning vegetarian for the duration of her visit and posing for photos in a lettuce gown to promote the importance of not eating meat.

"If she agrees, we'll make her a dress entirely of lettuce and held together by pins and threads. It will be a full length gown, and we'll make sure it looks sexy," said Sachin Bangera of PETA India.

The dress would be constructed leaf by leaf on the singer's body, taking some five to six hours.

"Someone will be on hand to spray the lettuce with water so that it doesn't wilt," Bangera added.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Indian chat show host Simi Garewal, Lady Gaga said she would like to soak up the local culture by taking an Indian cooking class.

Excitement has been bubbling all week about the country's first Formula 1 Grand Prix, which is seen as a symbol of India's growing global clout while also highlighting its enormous disparities in wealth. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Elaine Lies)