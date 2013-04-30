MUMBAI, April 30 Private equity firm Baring Asia
is in advanced talks with the Indian arm of French cement maker
Lafarge SA to invest about $240 million for a minority
stake, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Lafarge, which has four cement plants in the country, is
raising capital in the Indian arm to fund expansion, one of the
sources said.
The deal is likely to be announced soon, said the sources,
who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to
the media.
Baring Asia and Lafarge declined to comment.
Globally, Lafarge has been shedding non-core assets to cut
its debt. Lafarge was looking to sell its South Korean unit,
according to a local media report in December..
Lafarge started its India operations after buying out Tata
Steel's cement business in 1999 and buying Indian
engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro's ready-mix
concrete business in 2008.
($1 = 0.7634 euros)
