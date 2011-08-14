(Repeats item first published Aug 12 with no change to text)

By Rajesh Kurup and Ketan Bondre

MUMBAI, Aug 12 India's Lanco Infratech has withdrawn a threat to cancel coal supply to the Bluewaters power project in Australia, a top executive told Reuters on Friday, marking a move that could take the power project a step closer to being bought out by two Japanese companies.

"There was just a letter, that we may have to suspend coal because of commercial reasons. Since then, the letter has also been withdrawn," Chief Financial Officer J Suresh Kumar said.

He declined to provide further details.

The Bluewaters power station was set to be sold in April to Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Kansai Electric Power Co for an enterprise value of around $1.2 billion, but the deal has been held up due to uncertainty around coal supply.

"We never stopped supplying coal, we have been supplying coal all along," Kumar said.

Lanco bought Griffin Coal, which owns the mine that supplies coal to Bluewaters, in a deal valued at up to $850 million last December, picking up thermal coal mines in Western Australia which produce more than 4 million tonnes a year and could be ramped up to more than 15 million tonnes.

Indian firms have rushed to find coal mine assets in Indonesia, South Africa and Australia to fill the growing gulf between domestic coal output and demand.

GRIFFIN, PERDAMAN

Separately, Lanco said in a statement the Supreme Court of Western Australia dismissed an application by Australian Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers that sought a freezing order refraining Griffin from securitising its assets for its lenders without notice to Perdaman.

Griffin had contracts to supply 1.8 million tonnes of coal annually to Bluewaters power station and a $3.7 billion urea fertiliser plant, planned by Perdaman.

Perdaman had also sued Lanco for at least $3.5 billion for allegedly breaching an agreement to supply coal from its Griffin mines due to a dispute over coal pricing. The court has not made a decision yet.

Lanco said on Friday that the contract to supply coal to Perdaman remains intact and it would defend the lawsuit.

Perdaman told Reuters in July that its $3.7 billion plant in Western Australia faces an uncertain future due to a lack of coal supplies.

West Australian premier Colin Barnett told Lanco Chairman L. Madhusudan Rao last week he was concerned the company seemed to have walked away from its contracts to supply the Bluewaters power project and Perdaman Chemicals after taking over Griffin.

"There's no doubt the events of the last six months have caused a series of problems for the energy sector in this state, and have probably damaged the reputation of Indian business in Western Australia," Barnett told local reporters last Friday, the day after he held talks with Rao.

Barnett said Rao had reassured him that the Bluewaters coal supply dispute would be resolved, but there were still questions around the Perdaman agreement.

"I don't think progress has been made with respect to Perdaman, which is a serious issue for the state," he told reporters, according to a recording obtained by Reuters.

"I'm trying to encourage Lanco and Perdaman to come to a commercial arrangement. I certainly would not put the goverment in the middle of that commercial negotiation," he said.

Lanco shares closed at 18.65 rupees, up 5.7 percent, in a weak Mumbai market. The shares have lost 71 percent of their value so far this year. (Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Sydney; Editing by Jui Chakravorty)