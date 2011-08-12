MUMBAI Aug 12 India's Lanco Infratech has withdrawn a threat to cancel coal supply to the Bluewaters power project in Australia, a top executive told Reuters on Friday, marking a move that could take the power project a step closer to being bought out by two Japanese companies.

"There was just a letter, that we may have to suspend coal because of commercial reasons. Since then, the letter has also been withdrawn," Chief Financial Officer J Suresh Kumar said.

He declined to provide further detail.

The Bluewaters power station was set to be sold in April to Sumitomo Corp and Kansai Electric Power Co for an enterprise value of around $1.2 billion, but the deal has been held up due to uncertainty around coal supply.

"We never stopped supplying coal, we have been supplying coal all along," he said.

