* Jobs, housing, cash to landowners made mandatory
* Costs, project delays to increase - company execs
* Bill to push up costs by 350 pct for big plots - analysts,
cos
* Bill likely to be passed in December
By Henry Foy
MUMBAI, Sept 23 Unfinished car shells rusting in
a deserted factory in India's West Bengal state lie testimony to
flaws in a century-old land-acquisition law the government now
wants to replace.
Tata Motors was forced to abandon its Nano plant
in 2008 after violent protests by villagers, who claimed they
were forced off the land by the local government and paid
inadequate compensation.
But companies say an overhaul of the old law envisaged to
bring clarity to an often murky part of doing business in India
goes too far in favour of rural landowners and will slow
development, capacity expansion and economic growth.
The proposed new land bill means cost increases and project
delays for developers, thanks to rules that will raise land
values and compel them to provide new homes, jobs, monthly
stipends and a cut of future profits to former landowners.
"This just isn't going to work for buyers," said Rupen P.
Patel, managing director of Patel Engineering , an
infrastructure firm specialising in power and road projects.
"It is going to make a lot of projects unfeasible both in
the short and long term, and growth will be hurt."
Billion-dollar projects stalled or abandoned due to protests
or legal battles with angry former landowners have exposed the
dicey world of corporate land acquisition in Asia's
third-largest economy, sparking calls for a legislative fix.
The proposed bill, which could become law in December, will
ramp up the cost of land for developers and infrastructure firms
by 20 percent for small plots and as much as 350 percent for
parcels of more than 100 acres, companies and analysts say.
That could push up total project costs by around 40 percent,
deterring investment in infrastructure needed to remove
bottlenecks and sustain India's continued economic rise.
The National Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation and
Resettlement Bill has been championed by Rahul Gandhi, the scion
of the left-leaning ruling Congress party, and is seen as
helping an embattled government keep its strong rural vote base
ahead of a 2014 general election.
The bill was first proposed in 2007 and is set to replace
legislation written in 1894 by the British.
Despite criticism from companies, including the country's
largest real-estate developer DLF , it is likely to be
passed by both of India's houses of parliament.
BIG PROJECTS, BIGGER RISKS
Builders of roads, power plants and other big projects are
already burdened with rising costs and more expensive credit
after 12 interest-rate hikes in 18 months.
"In practical terms, there can be a rub-off effect leading
to a general rise in land prices leading to problems in
acquiring land for project purposes leading to delay in project
awarding," said a spokesman for Reliance Infrastructure
, one of India's largest infrastructure developers.
Infrastructure firms such as Hindustan Construction Co
and Jaiprakash Associates , whose highway
from New Delhi to the Taj Mahal city of Agra has been delayed
over land-ownership hassles, are likely to be hit by the law.
"This bill is going to have a large negative impact on the
big-ticket infrastructure projects," said Gaurav Pathak, analyst
at Standard Chartered in Mumbai.
The bill will be debated during the upcoming parliamentary
session that begins mid-November.
Millions of people move from rural India to its rapidly
growing cities every year, exposing a chronic lack of affordable
housing. Fast economic growth puts a huge strain on creaking
highways, rail networks and power plants.
But securing land for development has become increasingly
thorny.
A $12 billion steel mill being developed by South Korea's
POSCO in eastern India was supposed to produce 4
million tonnes of steel this year, but protests by farmers has
meant only half the land needed for the project has been bought
so far.
Companies, some of which have submitted their reservations
on the bill to the government, want a more robust
land-purchasing law to protect their investments, but say the
government should stay out of business between private companies
and willing sellers.
"If a private-sector purchase requires no help from the
government, it should not be subject to the provisions of the
bill," Rajeev Talwar, executive director of DLF, told Reuters.
'POLITICAL-CORPORATE NEXUS'
Farmers, who make up the bulk of India's 1.2 billion
population, worry that a political-corporate nexus works to
cheat them of their land's true value.
"Land acquisition must be a just process, an equitable
process, must afford adequate compensation to land owners, to
livelihood losers," Jairam Ramesh, who wrote the bill as
minister for rural development, recently told a news channel.
"There are severe infirmities in the manner in which land
has been acquired. We are trying to correct a grave historical
wrong."
Thousands of farmers protested this May after claiming they
had been paid 800 rupees ($16) per sq. metre by authorities in
Uttar Pradesh, India's largest state, for land that was resold
to developers for 3,200 rupees per sq. metre.
Gandhi joined the protest, bringing it nationwide attention
and thrusting him at the forefront of efforts by the ruling
party to pass the bill.
The new legislation would see firms, which are currently not
obliged to rehouse or employ landowners, avoid relief and
rehabilitation fees for urban plots smaller than 50 acres and
rural plots below 100 acres. The fees will apply to all sizes of
government land acquisitions.
With state and central governments typically acquiring large
swathes of land for distribution to private developers for
projects such as highways, housing and power plants, end-user
costs and execution delays are likely to soar.
Landowners who sell, on top of receiving up to twice the
current value of their land, would be entitled to $42 a month
for 20 years, new jobs and housing, and a share of 20 percent of
any capital gains made in reselling the land within ten years.
"If this is adopted the way it is right now, it will make
things harder for developers and slow down the process further,
that's for sure," said Anshuman Magazine, South Asia chairman
and managing director of CB Richard Ellis .
"We need a land acquisition act so there is clarity and a
process is followed, but it must be balanced... it appears as it
has been drawn up only from the farmers' point of view."
Executives cite the example of business-friendly
land-purchasing laws that have transformed the western state of
Gujarat into a manufacturing and industrial hub, attracting
billions of dollars of investment to its modernising cities.
Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor plans a $1.3 billion
factory in Gujarat, Kyodo news agency reported last week.
Ford Motor Co and PSA Peugeot Citroen also
plan factories in the state where Tata found a home for its Nano
production line after fleeing West Bengal.
"Government and business need to work together for the
benefit of landowners," Kumari Selja, minister for housing and
urban poverty alleviation, told a real-estate conference this
week.
"This bill will give the industry a human face."
($1 = 47.810 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Jui Chakravorty and Vinu Pilakkott)