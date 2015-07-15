Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
NEW DELHI, July 15 India's government said on Wednesday a consensus was needed quickly to pass a business-friendly land reform law, or else a legislative deadlock would have to be broken by allowing federal states to pass their own measures.
"Either the centre must build a coalition and pass the land bill quickly, or give the flexibility to the states to pass their own laws," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told a news conference.
He spoke after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with leaders of India's federal states. Only 16 of 29 chief ministers attended the talks, with Jaitley accusing some from opposition parties of a "boycott".
Modi has been unable to pass amendments that make it easier for government and business to forcibly buy land for development, because he lacks a majority in the upper house of parliament. The bill is a key element of his economic agenda.
The opposition Congress party, which lost a 2014 general election to Modi, opposes the changes, which it denounces as anti-farmer. Another fight over the land bill looms at parliament's monsoon session which is due to begin next week.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.