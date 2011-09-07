China stocks hit 8-week high, led by construction materials; Hong Kong also up
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors
NEW DELHI, Sept 7 A landmark reform bill overhauling century-old land acquisition legislation will hopefully be enshrined into law in December, having been introduced into parliament on Wednesday, India's Rural Development Minister said.
The law aims to placate a rural voter base while also attracting much-needed investment into Asia's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable, and said President Rodrigo Duterte backed her decision.
JAKARTA, Feb 9 Indonesia's biggest coal producer, Bumi Resources, is targeting production of 93 million to 94 million tonnes of coal in 2017, its director, Dileep Srivastava, told Reuters on Thursday.