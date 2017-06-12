MUMBAI, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An ambitious
government plan to upgrade India's cities risks further
marginalising poor and minority communities and hastening slum
evictions, while failing to address the reasons villagers move
to urban areas, campaigners said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Smart Cities Mission aims to
modernise 100 cities by 2020 with high-speed internet,
uninterrupted power and water supply, efficient public transport
and living standards comparable to Europe.
But the $7.5 billion plan does not address the needs and
rights of poor women and marginalised groups including
minorities and migrants, according to a report by New
Delhi-based advocacy group Housing and Land Rights Network,
India (HLRN).
Nearly 14 million households live in urban slums across
India, with a further 3 million living on city streets.
The drive for Smart Cities has already triggered evictions
of people from slums and informal settlements in cities
including Indore, Bhubaneswar, Delhi and Kochi without adequate
compensation or alternate accommodation.
Plans to spruce up central business districts and build
urban rail lines are likely to displace tens of thousands more,
the report said.
"The premise of the 'smart city' as a relevant model needs a
fundamental re-evaluation, given the increasing levels of
exclusion, impoverishment, unemployment, homelessness, forced
evictions and displacement of the urban poor in our cities,"
said Shivani Chaudhry, executive director at HLRN.
Officials say India's congested cities - 13 of which are
among the 20 most polluted in the world - desperately need a
makeover to improve residents' quality of life.
"The mission provides the choice to those who live in
squalor to live with dignity, in a more hospitable environment
with basic infrastructure," said A. A. Rao, a spokesman for the
housing ministry which is overseeing the plan.
"In every instance, people are taken on board, and there
have been no forced evictions to my knowledge," he said.
About a third of India's population of 1.25 billion lives in
cities, with tens of thousands leaving their villages for cities
every year in search of better opportunities.
The Smart Cities plan promotes urbanisation without
addressing the reasons people move to cities, such as a lack of
jobs in rural areas, Chaudhry said.
The government must adopt a more holistic approach to
improve social services and infrastructure across the country,
and undertake human rights and environmental impact assessments
for every Smart City project, she said.
"Merely selecting some cities, and some areas within cities
excludes rural areas, which intensifies the justification for
urbanisation and worsens the rural-urban divide," she told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"There is no place for the poor in these shiny cities
envisioned by the government."
