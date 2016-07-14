MUMBAI, July 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India's
ambitious plans to develop infrastructure, mining and renewable
energy threaten to force more of the most marginalised groups
from their homes, widening inequality and fanning tensions, a
global research group warned on Thursday.
Development activities uproot about 15 million people in
their own countries every year, with India accounting for some
of the highest numbers of those displaced, the Geneva-based
Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) said in a report.
About 65 million people were displaced in India by dams,
highways, mines, power plants and airports between 1950 and
2005, the IDMC said, but less than a fifth of those have been
resettled, leading to protests, hunger strikes and conflict.
India's development plans, requiring 11 million hectares of
land over the next 15 years, is likely to stoke tensions, IDMC
cautioned.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to create 100 "smart
cities" that provide hi-tech solutions to urban living, will
also lead to "significant" displacement, it said.
"Development is set to continue causing displacement, and on
an unprecedented scale," said IDMC, which is part of the
Norwegian Refugee Council.
"Displacement caused by development projects tends to affect
the poorest and most marginalised groups, and - paradoxically -
makes inequality worse rather than better. It also causes
tensions that in some cases have fuelled violent conflict."
Displaced people suffer from poor access to adequate
housing, land, food, water and livelihoods, and are often
restricted in their movements.
Women and indigenous people suffer disproportionately. While
indigenous people make up only about 8 percent of India's 1.2
billion population, they account for at least 40 percent of
those displaced by development projects, including coal mining.
India's land acquisition process lacks transparency, with
fair compensation, resettlement and rehabilitation "the
exception rather than the rule", IDMC said.
A survey of nine projects in the states of Gujarat, Kerala
and Jharkhand, as well as the national capital region of Delhi,
revealed failed regulation and harm to communities, it said.
A law to compensate farmers adequately for land bought for
industry and infrastructure was passed in 2013, replacing a law
dating back to the 19th century, which activists say displaced
and impoverished millions.
The new law is unlikely to be enforced evenly, as
implementing the new federal provisions would require major
changes to state laws which govern land acquisition, activists
say.
But a senior government official said he was confident the
law would address all concerns.
"The legislation is comprehensive and more than fair," Hukum
Singh Meena, a joint secretary at the ministry of rural
development in New Delhi, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"We shall see that the law is rigorously applied and
enforced," he said.
(Reporting by Rina Chandran, Editing by Katie Nguyen and Ros
Russell Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org to see more stories.)