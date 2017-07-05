MUMBAI, July 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indian farmers
forced into giving up their land for industry face dwindling
earnings and fewer job options, increasing the likelihood of
more bloody conflicts as demand for scarce land rises, experts
say.
Increased mechanisation is taking away some manual labour,
while a lack of training of farmers and farm workers for
alternate jobs is leaving them with few livelihood options.
The Indian government's rural employment programme and
construction work to build ever-growing cities are inadequate to
bridge the income gap, analysts say.
"These are people who have known only this one job all their
lives," said Bina Agarwal, a professor of development economics
in the University of Manchester.
"These resource-poor, little educated people have few
options outside agriculture except casual work, which would
leave them poorer. Moving to the cities to work does not reduce
poverty — it may even increase it," she said.
Employment in Indian agriculture shrank by 26 million jobs
in the period 2011 to 2015, according to the McKinsey Global
Institute. Jobs in skilled sectors such as education, health and
hospitality rose by 33 million in the same period.
Meanwhile, conflicts over land have risen as demand for
industrial use increases, affecting millions of people and
jeopardising billions of dollars of investment..
A 2013 land acquisition law aimed at protecting the rights
of Indian farmers requires support for those displaced from
their land - with jobs or homes - and compensation of up to four
times the market value of their plot.
But while it was customary in the past for large industries
to offer jobs to displaced farmers, it is less common now. Of
the jobs being generated, most are contract with fewer benefits
and greater insecurity.
"Earlier, especially with state-owned enterprises, hundreds
and even thousands of jobs were created, which somewhat made up
for the loss of land," said Sudha Bharadwaj, a lawyer in
Chhattisgarh state who represents villagers fighting land
acquisitions.
"But now, there are very few permanent jobs created, so
those giving up their land have fewer means of supporting
themselves," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
DEADLY PROTESTS
More than 60 percent of India's population of 1.3 billion
depends on agriculture for its livelihood.
But more than three quarters of farmers own less than 2
hectares (5 acres) of land each, with falling incomes leading to
rising debt and growing discontent.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to double farmers'
incomes over the next five years, but recent deadly protests
show farmers are frustrated with the slow pace of reform.
Protesters included even the wealthy land-owning Jats of
Haryana state and the Marathas of Maharashtra, who are demanding
job quotas in addition to better prices for farm output.
Agarwal cites a recent survey that showed about 40 percent
of farmers, when asked if they liked farming, said they did not;
they included both poor and wealthy farmers.
"Most farmers themselves want their children to leave
farming — but a desire to quit does not match the ability to
quit," Agarwal said.
At the same time, a broader "jobless growth" trend means not
enough jobs are being created even as the Indian economy expands
at a fast clip.
Only about 200,000 jobs were created in eight of India's
most labour-intensive sectors in the last two years, compared
with nearly 1 million jobs a year created in the previous
two-year period, official data showed.
NEW SKILLS
The government last month diluted its goal of training 500
million people in new skills by 2022, a setback to the goal of
boosting employment.
The ambitious 'Make in India' plan to boost manufacturing -
and thus create jobs - and the 'Skill India' mission to improve
workers' skills are also falling short, analysts say.
The rush to convert agricultural land into industrial land
and industrial land into service land is partly responsible for
the employment crisis, a trade union said in June.
While larger land owners may receive enough compensation for
their land with which to buy land elsewhere or set up a
business, smaller farmers can do little with the money they get
and lose their ability to grow their own food.
Farm workers and tenant farmers who do not own the land they
till are worse off, as they receive no compensation.
"We are trying to work out a way in which farmers do not
lose out, and can improve their lives," T. Haque, chairman of
the land policy department at government think tank Niti Aayog,
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"But it will take time. It is a big challenge."
For farmers like Ramdev Singh, who fears losing his small
plot of land to India's first private gold mine in Chhattisgarh,
the future looks bleak.
"Even if they give us money, that will get spent. What will
we do then, what will our children do? How will we eat?"
"We do not see any benefit to giving up our land: we only
see losses," he said.
