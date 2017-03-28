MUMBAI, March 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A mapping
exercise to gauge land use in central India with technology and
traditional knowledge aims to improve rural livelihoods by
restoring forests and grasslands, and stem the flow of migration
to the country's overcrowded cities.
The week-long "mapathon" by research group World Resources
Institute (WRI) is using data collection tool Collect Earth, and
very high-resolution satellite images, to study land use in
Sidhi district in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.
Data collected by 10 young professionals and 10 locals of an
area of around 380,000 hectares (1,470 sq miles) will be a pilot
to study land degradation and how to restore the land to
sustainable use, said Rohini Chaturvedi at WRI.
"Typically, when we use high-res images, we leave out the
people who are engaging with the land on a daily basis," she
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"And people in rural areas know their immediate surroundings
really well ....so this exercise will break that divide."
Satellite images are being increasingly used in rural areas
to map land holdings in the absence of updated records.
India has pledged to keep a third of its total land area
under forest and tree cover.
But an expanding population and increasing demand for land
for industrial projects has placed greater stress on these
areas, displacing rural communities, hurting livelihoods and
increasing their vulnerability to climate change.
Every year, tens of thousands of villagers migrate to
India's cities in search of jobs as drought and diminishing land
holdings drive down farm incomes.
Although India's forest cover has increased in recent years
because of stricter laws and conservation efforts, more than
2,500 sq km (965 sq miles) of forests have been wiped out since
2013, according to official data.
More than 100 million hectares (386,000 sq miles) of land in
the country can be restored, WRI estimates.
That will benefit the more than 60 percent of the population
that depends directly on the land for food, fuel and fodder,
Chaturvedi said.
"Landscape restoration in Sidhi and elsewhere can improve
livelihood opportunities through improved productivity and food
security, water availability, as well as biodiversity
conservation," she said.
(Reporting by Rina Chandran @rinachandran, Editing by Ros
Russell. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org to see more
stories.)