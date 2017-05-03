SONAKHAN, India, May 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
village of Sonakhan in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh
hardly looks like the site of a gold rush.
There are no gun-toting ruffians, nor squalid camps of
desperate fortune seekers. The dusty village with its distinct
reddish soil, is a collection of modest brick homes and small
patches of cultivated land amid scraggly forest.
But the village, a two-hour drive from the capital Raipur,
could soon be enveloped by India's first private gold mine.
Residents of Sonakhan - 'sona' is gold in Hindi - sift for
flecks of gold on the banks of the river Jonk during the monsoon
rains. They voice fears the mine will up-end their lives.
"When they dig for the mine, they will cut down trees and
damage the forest. They will make the water dirty. Where will we
go?" said Rajesh Singh, who cultivates a small plot of land.
"This land is sacred for us. We do not want to give it up to
a big company that will destroy our homes and our livelihoods."
WHO ASKED THE LOCALS?
Vedanta, a unit of London-listed Vedanta Resources, last
year won India's first auction of a gold mine, as the country
opened up the sector to private companies.
The Baghmara mine has potential reserves of about 2.7 tonnes
of gold, and officials have said mining will begin in two years.
Vedanta said at the time that the mining block, measuring 6.08
sq km (2.35 sq miles), required extensive exploration.
Residents of Sonakhan said they first heard of the auction
in the national newspapers. There were no visits by government
officials to brief them, nor village council meetings to discuss
the impact of the mine, they said.
Vedanta Resources did not respond to a request for comment.
Activists say mining activity will affect at least 24
villages in a range of 40-50 km.
"These people have been living here for generations, earning
a living from the land and the forests," said Devendra Baghel,
an activist with Dalit Adivasi Manch, which lobbies for the
rights of indigenous and lower-caste communities.
"Now they have to deal with a mine in their backyard. Their
way of life will end," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
FLASHPOINT
Villagers have held rallies and made representations to
state officials. They plan to keep protesting until they get
more details on the mine's environmental impact, and assurances
they will not be displaced.
Officials say their concern is misplaced - and premature.
"Vedanta is still surveying the land for gold. If they find
gold worth digging for, then we will proceed," said Bhupendra
Kumar Chandrakar, a deputy director in the mines department.
"They have to first see if it is viable; then we will see
about the land and other details," he told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
The Baghmara mine is the latest flashpoint in the
resource-rich state, with past protests over coal and iron ore
mines, and power plants that officials say are key to
development.
Among India's least developed states, Chhattisgarh accounts
for about 16 percent of the total value of minerals produced in
the country. Gold could be its next big money spinner.
India is one of the world's biggest gold importers behind
China. Gold is a mainstay of the country's culture, and India
buys about 800 tonnes of the yellow metal from abroad for
weddings, festivals, religious offerings and as an investment.
THREATENED FORESTS
The race for resources in Chhattisgarh has pitted some of
its most vulnerable people against officials keen to tap its
valuable resources to spur economic growth and generate jobs.
There are 25 conflicts around coal and iron ore mines, power
projects and steel plants in the state, affecting nearly 70,000
people, according to research firm Land Conflict Watch.
Indigenous people and lower-caste Dalits, who make up more
than 40 percent of the state's population, face displacement and
loss of livelihood as forests are cleared for industry.
"We would rather they give us our community forest rights,
so we can be certain we won't lose our access to the forests,"
said Hemalata Yadav, the Sonakhan village chief.
"For us, that is more precious than any gold mine."
The Forest Rights Act of 2006, giving traditional forest
dwellers access to forest products, has been poorly implemented,
with Chhattisgarh among laggards in granting rights, according
to research by the Rights and Resources Initiative, which
advocates for indigenous and local communities.
Sonakhan has a legacy of protest.
A landlord, Veer Narayan Singh, was executed for leading a
revolt against British rule in 1857.
The state has also witnessed a Maoist rebellion for more
than three decades, with rebels accusing the government of
plundering resources while ignoring the needs of villagers.
Villagers caught in the cross-fire between the rebels and
security forces say they only want to hold on to their land.
"It's not that we don't want jobs and development, but this
is our land. We should get to decide," said Singh in Sonakhan.
"We don't see any benefit from the mine. They can take all
the gold they want as long as they leave us our land."
(Reporting by Rina Chandran @rinachandran, Editing by Lyndsay
Griffiths. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org to see more
stories.)