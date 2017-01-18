KOLKATA, India, Jan 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Two
people were killed and about a dozen wounded in eastern India
when villagers protesting the takeover of their land for a power
station clashed with police and government officials in the
latest instance of violence over land use in the country.
Hundreds of villagers blocked roads and burned tyres on
Tuesday in Bhangar in West Bengal state to protest the
construction of a substation by state-owned Power Grid
Corporation of India Ltd.
Police fired tear gas and beat back crowds with batons. Two
people died of gunshot wounds, although the police denied they
had fired upon the protesters.
"The police showed restraint," said Sunil Chowdhury, the
district police superintendent.
Several policemen were injured and their vehicles damaged by
protesters, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. An
investigation into the shootings is underway, he said.
A protester, who asked not to be named for fear of
retaliation, said shots were fired by the police and officials
who supported the project. Local media reported political
factions opposed to the state chief minister may have been to
blame.
Work on the substation, being built on about 6 hectares (16
acres) of land, was suspended last week after days of protests
by villagers who objected to the transmission towers over their
farmland and demanded more compensation.
Government and company officials had said they would hold
talks with the villagers to resolve the situation.
"Work on the project will not resume if the villagers do not
want it," said Mukul Roy, a member of the state's ruling
Trinamool Congress party.
Conflicts related to land have risen in India as demand for
land for industrial and development projects has grown.
Farmers reluctant to give up land have stalled major
projects, putting billions of dollars of investment at risk,
according to a recent report.
Several states have diluted laws to make land acquisitions
easier for industrial and development projects as they try to
boost growth and provide jobs.
Last year, India's top court said land acquired by West
Bengal for a Tata Motors factory must be returned to farmers
after a decade-long battle during which the factory was moved to
a different state.
Mamata Banerjee, who led protests against the Tata land
deal, was elected in 2011 to become the state's chief minister
and has said her government will not forcefully acquire land.
