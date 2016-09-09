MUMBAI, Sept 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Indian
state of Himachal Pradesh has withdrawn a court petition
challenging the right of indigenous people to oppose a power
plant on forest land, ending a seven-year tussle that
highlighted the fight for land in the country.
Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation, a state enterprise, had
appealed against an order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT)
directing it to seek consent from four village councils for the
hydroelectric project, in accordance with the Forest Rights Act.
The case was due to be heard in the Supreme Court on Friday.
The petition had said that the order was not practical, as
indigenous people were unskilled and incapable of taking
informed decisions on technical matters.
India's Forest Rights Act of 2006 gives indigenous people
and forest dwellers the right to manage and govern their
traditional forests and resources. Any infrastructure or
development project that requires forest land to be cleared
needs the consent of the gram sabha, or village council.
"We have to move away from the idea of the gram sabha as
illiterate people plotting to derail development," environment
lawyer Ritwick Dutta, representing community organisations
against Himachal Pradesh, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Around the world, free and prior informed consent of
communities is being seen as necessary for businesses," he said.
The village councils in Kinnaur in the northern Indian state
had said they were concerned about environmental damage from the
power project. Activists said the area, known for growing
apples, was fragile and that the plant could ruin livelihoods.
The state's petition was seen as an embarrassment for the
opposition Congress party, which controls the state government.
The party, which had passed the Forest Rights Act when it
was in power, has criticised the current federal government for
its weak implementation of the law.
"The Congress party has always recognised the rights of gram
sabhas ... for the protection of forest rights," a spokesman
said, explaining why Himachal Pradesh had decided to drop the
case on Thursday.
"Withdrawal of the petition by the state government is a
testament to this commitment," he said.
Conflicts over land in India have increased as one of the
world's fastest growing major economies expands, and land is
sought for industrial use and development projects.
While several laws have been introduced in the past decade
to protect the rights of farmers and indigenous people, some
laws have been diluted in their implementation and not always
helped the vulnerable, activists say.
