By Aditya Kalra and Shyamantha Asokan
| NEW DELHI, June 19
NEW DELHI, June 19 Since taking office as
India's prime minister last month, Hindu nationalist Narendra
Modi has taken a clear stand in support of Hindi, pushing for it
to replace English as the preferred language of the capital's
urbane and golf-playing bureaucrats.
Hindi and English are India's two official languages for
federal government business, although India's constitution
recognises a total of 22 languages.
Modi's government has ordered its officials to use Hindi on
social media accounts and in government letters. Modi spoke in
Hindi and used interpreters in meetings with South Asian leaders
last month, and addressed the Bhutanese parliament in Hindi
during his first official overseas trip last week.
But with more than half of India's 1.2 billion people using
another language as their mother tongue, the push for Hindi
risks widening communication divides in a highly diverse
country, especially in the southern and eastern states, where
local languages or English are preferred.
The chief of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), a regional
party in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, on Thursday slammed
India's home ministry for its social media diktat.
The party, born in 1949 of a southern secessionist movement,
uses Tamil and English to communicate with voters.
"No one can deny it's beginning to impose Hindi against
one's wish. This would be seen as an attempt to treat non-Hindi
speakers as second-class citizens," television channels quoted
DMK chief M. Karunanidhi as saying.
In the eastern state of Odisha, a member of the state
assembly was chastised this week for using Hindi during the
question hour. The speaker of the house ordered Kengam Surya Rao
to make statements only in English or the local language, Odia.
Anti-Hindi protests in India date back to before the country
gained independence in 1947 from former colonial ruler Britain.
Hindi speakers are concentrated in India's northern and
central regions, home to the country's two most populous states
and where the BJP picked up most of its parliamentary seats in
the election. It is the mother tongue of just over 40 percent of
Indians, the latest government data show.
In the 1960s the southern DMK party launched a campaign
against the government's plan to make Hindi the sole official
language, during which Hindi books and effigies of a "Hindi
demoness" were burnt on village bonfires.
"Hindi is our official language, we have to promote Hindi,"
junior home minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday, following
Karunanidhi's criticism. "It doesn't mean that we undermine the
importance of regional languages."
"A DIFFERENT INDIA"
The push for greater use of Hindi by Modi, the son of a poor
tea-seller who made a stunning political rise, has been read
partly as a move to break from the anglophone elite of the
dynastic Congress party, which he thrashed in parliamentary
polls in April and May.
"He is trying to represent a different India, which is rural
and small-town oriented," said Ajay Gudavarthy, a politics
professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. "That's
the group he campaigned to, and that's the group he's from."
Senior members of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cite
some practical reasons too, saying Modi is more at ease in Hindi
than English and does not wish to be misunderstood, particularly
in interviews. The BJP has long championed Hindi as a uniting
force for India.
India's Home Ministry last month ordered all bureaucrats to
prioritise Hindi over English on official accounts on social
media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.
Yet India's booming social media scene remains dominated by
English, with even Modi still mostly using that language to
communicate with the 4.9 million people who follow him there.
(Additional reporting by Tony Tharakan in NEW DELHI and
Jatindra Dash in BHUBANESHWAR; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)