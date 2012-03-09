MUMBAI, March 9 India's Larsen & Toubro will appoint its present engineering and construction business head K. Venkataramanan as chief executive officer and managing director from April 1.

A.M. Naik, the present chairman and managing director at the top-listed engineering and construction major, will continue to be its executive chairman, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre)