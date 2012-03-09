Bike-promoting Belgian minister finds own cycle stolen
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 A Belgian minister arrived by bike to a news conference to promote cycling on Tuesday, only to find it had been stolen when he left half an hour later.
MUMBAI, March 9 India's Larsen & Toubro will appoint its present engineering and construction business head K. Venkataramanan as chief executive officer and managing director from April 1.
A.M. Naik, the present chairman and managing director at the top-listed engineering and construction major, will continue to be its executive chairman, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre)
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 A Belgian minister arrived by bike to a news conference to promote cycling on Tuesday, only to find it had been stolen when he left half an hour later.
BENGALURU, India, Feb 14 India will open a second production line for its light combat aircraft, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Tuesday, pressing ahead with a home-grown plane the military has had doubts over for years.
* Project could provide 7 pct of UK's energy (Updates with details, govt, Toshiba, union comment)