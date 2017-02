MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd said R. Shankar Raman will take over as its new chief financial officer from Sept. 6.

Shankar Raman will succeed Y. M. Deosthalee who will become chairman and managing director of unit L&T Finance Holdings, which had raised $252 million from an initial public offering last week.

Larsen reported a 12 percent rise in profit in the first quarter to end-June earlier on Monday, beating market estimates, on a pickup in project execution. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)