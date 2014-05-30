BRIEF-Halk Bankasi proposes to pay 0.173962 lira/shr net dividend for FY 2016
* Proposes to pay 0.173962 lira ($0.0480) net dividend per share for FY 2016
NEW DELHI May 30 Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) , India's biggest engineer, on Friday beat analyst estimates by posting a 69 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, thanks to a steep gain in revenue from its infrastructure and heavy engineering businesses.
Net profit from continuing operations reached 27.23 billion Indian rupees ($461 million) in January-March from 16.1 billion rupees a year earlier, L&T said in a statement.
The result compared with the 16.15 billion rupees mean of 15 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of L&T, which lays roads and makes ships, trains and power plant equipment, closed 0.27 percent lower ahead of the release, compared with a flat benchmark index. ($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
ANKARA, March 20 A strike at Turkey's Akbank has been postponed by 60 days by the Turkish cabinet on Monday, the government said in its Official Gazette.
* Issued perpetual Tier 1 bond of 350 million Norwegian crowns ($41.3 million) with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 3.30 percentage points