MUMBAI Jan 12 India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd will raise 5 billion rupees ($96.5 million) for its urban development fund, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The fund will invest in companies involved in development of affordable housing, industrial and IT parks, special economic zones and other allied segments through equity and equity-related instruments, it said. ($1 = 51.8 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)