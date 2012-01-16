Stada receives 3.6 bln euro offer from private equity group Cinven -FT
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
MUMBAI, Jan 16 India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 2 billion Indian rupees ($38.8 million)through five-year bonds at 9.56 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said.
India Certificates of Deposit page ($1=51.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.