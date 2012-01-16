MUMBAI, Jan 16 India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 2 billion Indian rupees ($38.8 million)through five-year bonds at 9.56 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said.

