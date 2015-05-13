NEW DELHI May 13 India Gas Solutions, a joint
venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and BP,
U.S.-based Excelerate Energy and Japan's Mitsui and Co Ltd
have bid to build a gas import facility on India's west
coast, a company official said.
A consortium of Norway's Hoegh LNG and IMC
infrastructure has also participated in the initial tender, said
R. M. Parmar, chairman of Mumbai Port Trust.
Energy-hungry India is building liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminals at various locations to boost the use of the fuel to
cut carbon emissions and improve air quality.
Nearly a quarter of a century after India's economic
liberalisation, many businesses still rely on costly backup
generators for round-the-clock power and one third of its 1.2
billion people are still not connected to the grid.
Currently, India has four LNG terminals with combined annual
capacity of 20 million tonnes on the country's west coast.
A 5 million tonne-a-year floating storage and
re-gasification unit (FSRU) at the Mumbai port along with other
infrastructure such as pipelines would coast about 30 billion
rupees ($470 million), Parmar told Reuters.
He said the Mumbai Port Trust, which is the facilitator for
the project and will charge a fee from the company building and
operating the FSRU, plans to award the contract for construction
of the terminal by the end of this year.
The Mumbai port LNG project is expected to be completed by
early 2018, he said.
Reliance and BP in 2011 established India Gas Solutions
through an equal partnership to source, market and transport
natural gas in Asia's third-largest economy.
($1 = 63.8932 Indian rupees)
