BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
MUMBAI Nov 8 The Indian government had 221.67 billion rupees ($3.54 billion)outstanding loans from the central bank as of Nov. 1, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period.
State governments had no loans outstanding from the central bank as of Nov. 1, compared with 8.64 billion rupees in the week-ago period. ($1 = 62.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.