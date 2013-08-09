BRIEF-Debora plunkett joins J C Penney board of directors
* Says Colleen Barrett, president emeritus of Southwest Airlines Co., will retire from board at end of her term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 9 The Indian government had 453.08 billion rupees ($7.44 billion) of outstanding loans from the central bank as of Aug 2, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
The central government had 186.45 billion rupees of outstanding loans in the week-ago period, the RBI said.
State governments had 0.94 billion rupees of outstanding loans from the central bank as of Aug. 2, compared with 3.82 billion rupees a week earlier. ($1 = 60.87 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results
* In February 2017, average daily number of trades was 7% higher than pcp.