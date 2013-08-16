MUMBAI Aug 16 The Indian government had no
outstanding loans from the central bank as of Aug. 9, the
Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement
on Friday.
The central government had 453.08 billion rupees ($7.3
billion) of outstanding loans in the week-ago period, the RBI
said.
State governments had 11 billion rupees of outstanding loans
from the central bank as of Aug. 9, compared with 0.94 billion
rupees a week earlier.
($1 = 61.7 rupees)
