MUMBAI Nov 15 The Indian government had 114.86 billion rupees outstanding loans from the central bank as of Nov. 8, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had 221.67 billion rupees outstanding loans in the week-ago period.

State governments had no outstanding loans outstanding from the central bank as of Nov. 8, same as in the week-ago period. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)