BRIEF-Capital & Regional to acquire property for GBP 78 mln
* Has unconditionally exchanged contracts for acquisition of exchange centre, Ilford from a Meyer Bergman fund for GBP 78 million
MUMBAI Nov 15 The Indian government had 114.86 billion rupees outstanding loans from the central bank as of Nov. 8, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
The central government had 221.67 billion rupees outstanding loans in the week-ago period.
State governments had no outstanding loans outstanding from the central bank as of Nov. 8, same as in the week-ago period. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)
BEIJING, March 6 China should clarify its "bottom line" with regard to supervision of bitcoin exchanges and establish a so-called negative list for the industry in order to limit risks, China Business News quoted a central bank official as saying on Monday.
* Says retirement of Elliot Mugamu from position of board chairman as well as membership to the boards of CBZ Holdings Limited and CBZ Bank limited