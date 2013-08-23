MUMBAI Aug 23 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Aug. 16, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government also had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period, the RBI said.

State governments had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Aug. 16, compared with 11 billion rupees ($171.9 million) a week earlier. ($1 = 64 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)