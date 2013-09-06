BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
MUMBAI, Sept 6 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Aug. 30, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period.
State governments had 290 million rupees ($4.4 million) outstanding loans from the central bank as of Aug. 30. They had 7.10 billion rupees outstanding loans in the week-ago period. ($1 = 65.3 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.