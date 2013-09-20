BRIEF-HSBC Holdings updates on sale of additional portfolio of US consumer mortgage loans
* On 8 March, HSBC Finance Corp & HSBC Bank USA, N.A. completed sale of portfolio of US first lien residential mortgage loans
MUMBAI, Sept 20 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Sept. 13, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
State governments had 1.80 billion rupees ($28.89 million) of loan from the central bank as of Sept. 13, the RBI said.
The central and state governments had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period.
($1 = 62.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* On 8 March, HSBC Finance Corp & HSBC Bank USA, N.A. completed sale of portfolio of US first lien residential mortgage loans
March 9 Australian shares traded marginally lower on Thursday as gains in financials countered the heavy sell-off in resource stocks that dived on an overnight slump in oil prices.
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service says Australia might lose its AAA sovereign credit rating should the country's conservative government give up on deficit repair, raising the stakes ahead of the annual budget in May.