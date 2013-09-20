MUMBAI, Sept 20 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Sept. 13, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments had 1.80 billion rupees ($28.89 million) of loan from the central bank as of Sept. 13, the RBI said.

The central and state governments had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period.

($1 = 62.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)