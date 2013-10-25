MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
MUMBAI Oct 25 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Oct. 18, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period as well.
State governments had 21.48 billion rupees ($348.7 million) of loans outstanding from the central bank as of Oct. 18, compared with 9.53 billion rupees in the week-ago period.
($1 = 61.6 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: