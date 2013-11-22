BRIEF-CME Group says total open interest of 123.1 mln contracts on March 9, 2017
* CME Group Inc says a total open interest of 123.1 million contracts on march 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Nov 22 The Indian government had 147.26 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) outstanding loans from the central bank as of Nov. 15, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
The central government had 114.86 billion rupees outstanding loans in the week-ago period.
State governments did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank, same as the week-ago period.
($1 = 62.9037 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
MILAN, March 10 Italian toll road operator Atlantia expects to receive binding offers for a minority stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) by mid-April, its CEO said on Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 Jurors in Manhattan federal court on Friday prepared to weigh charges against a Florida software engineer and a New Jersey pastor accused of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange escape scrutiny.