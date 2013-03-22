BRIEF-Petroquest Energy Q4 loss per share $0.46
* Petroquest Energy announces 2016 year-end and fourth quarter results and provides operations and hedging update
MUMBAI, March 22 India's Lupin Ltd says:
* Launches generic version of Diovan HCT tablets in the United States.
* Diovan HCT tablets, sold by Novartis, are used to lower blood pressure.
* The drug had annual sales of $1.7 billion in the United States.
* Petroquest Energy announces 2016 year-end and fourth quarter results and provides operations and hedging update
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes