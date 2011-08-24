* India has most millionaires after U.S., China
* Net worth of high net worth individuals to surpass $5 trln
by 2016
* India accounts of 0.5 pct, China 10 pct of global luxury
retail market
* India luxury market expected to grow 5-10 pct, China 25-30
pct
* Challenges include infrastructure, spending habits, red
tape
By Jui Chakravorty
MUMBAI, Aug 24 When Nita Ambani went shopping
for 25,000 pieces of high-end Japanese crockery, she did not go
to the Noritake store in her posh neighborhood of southern
Mumbai.
Instead, the wife of the richest man in India called a
Noritake store in Sri Lanka, where the upscale dinnerware for
her new $1 billion home would be far cheaper.
Ambani's decision illustrates why India's growing number of
wealthy consumers has not translated into riches for luxury
retailers such as LVMH or Prada despite
what, on the face of it, looks like a no-brainer.
An economy growing at nearly 9 percent has spurred more than
200,000 millionaires, trailing only the United States and China.
The total net worth of "ultra" high net worth individuals --
defined by net worth of more than $5 million -- is $1 trillion
and is expected to surpass $5 trillion by 2016.
Yet India accounts for only half a percent of the global
luxury market at $846 million. Greater China, on the other hand,
accounts for 10 percent of the global market at $17 billion.
Trying to sell expensive chic in India faces several
challenges: steep import duties of up to 30 percent, inadequate
luxury retail infrastructure, real estate regulations and a
clientele that prefers to buy its luxury overseas for reasons of
cash and cachet.
"India is a tough market, the system is laborious," Gayatri
Ruia, Development Director of Palladium in Mumbai, a mall that
houses several brands, including luxury and premium.
"And the Indian spending pattern is different. In Japan or
China, even an entry level secretary would not be seen without a
Louis Vuitton bag."
Wealthy Indians are not opposed to spending money on
expensive goods, as can be seen in the proliferation of
Porsches and other high-end cars in Indian cities. But a rich
businessman driving an expensive foreign car may not spend
lavishly on luxury branded suits, for example, Ruia said.
"The average Indian wealthy person sees no value in branded
goods. The few who do are in the habit of shopping while
vacationing abroad."
Signs are that this will not change soon. The Indian luxury
market is expected to grow at an average of 5 to 10 percent
between now and 2013, compared with a robust 25 to 30 percent
forecast for China, according to consulting and research firm
Bain & Co.
RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE
Part of the problem is providing the Indian consumer with a
luxury shopping experience in a country where streets are strewn
with garbage and squalid slums sit across from posh mansions.
Luxury retailers are attempting to get around this by
selling their wares out of five-star hotels, international
airports and malls built exclusively to sell designer labels.
But only two luxury malls have been built so far -- one in
the capital of New Delhi and the other in the southern city of
Bangalore.
Mumbai, home to some of India's richest, including the
billionaire Ambani brothers and Bollywood actors, does not have
a single dedicated luxury mall like those littering China,
Singapore and Western capitals.
"The challenge is infrastructure. Luxury requires an
ecosystem," Anand Ramanathan, manager at KPMG Advisory, said.
"It's pointless having a luxury mall on a road that is
potholed. Even the so-called 'luxury malls' in India are not
really luxury. They have issues with basic infrastructure, with
training of staff, it's just not a luxury experience."
India's first stand-alone luxury retail store opened in
July, a 3,000 square-feet store for France's Hermes
that has an art gallery on the second floor and a glass elevator
to travel the two floors.
"There is no need for this two-speed network of shops," said
Bertrand Michaud, president of Hermes India. "We have to be on
the street, not in hotels. And we have to offer what is offered
overseas," Michaud told Reuters in an interview at the opening
of the flagship Hermes store in Mumbai.
The problem is, most of India's rich prefer buying their
luxury abroad.
"This is partly because, unlike in the west, even the rich
Indian is a price-conscious one," said Shobhaa De, Indian
newspaper columnist, socialite and novelist.
With import duties of up to 30 percent, luxury goods are
often far cheaper outside India.
"Also, the variety is much more overseas, the service is
much better, the whole experience is much nicer," said De, whose
daughters shop for their luxury mostly outside India.
In a recent popular Bollywood movie titled Zindagi Na Milegi
Dobara (You Only Live Once), a lead character asks his friend
living in Europe to buy the Hermes Ostrich Kelly bag worth
12,000 euros ($17,000) as a gift for his fiancée in India,
reflecting the limited variety in Asia's third largest economy.
Several Bollywood actors have been detained by customs at
Indian airports in recent months, allegedly flying in with
undeclared branded accessories bought overseas and having to pay
thousands of dollars in duties before being released.
"It's a chicken and egg situation," said Ruia. "Variety is
limited because franchisees see that business is slow, so they
have to be tentative when buying their merchandising. And
business is slow partly because variety is limited," Ruia said.
TAXES, BUREAUCRACY
Those doing business in India face steep import duties,
scarce and costly real estate, a 51 percent foreign ownership
cap in single-brand retail and other bureaucracy, only to find
few customers after jumping through the loops.
The storied Taj Mahal hotel in the nation's financial
capital has a Louis Vuitton store that houses its signature
bags. The hotel also has a Dior store, which sells pret-a-porter
dresses that start at around $5,000 and bags that kick off at
$2,500. On a recent visit, the stores were mostly empty of
customers except for the occasional curious tourist.
Many international luxury brands are loss-making in India,
including Hermes, which hopes to break even in a year.
"It's difficult, it's frustrating, to do business here,"
Michaud said. "Real estate regulations, bureaucracy, it takes
years to set up office, the goods sit at customs for months. I
wish they would make it easier."
Most luxury brands have many more stores in China than they
do in India. Louis Vuitton has 35 stores in China but only three
in India.
"The key challenge for global brands is figuring out how to
get access to the Indian consumer," Claudia D'Arpizio, a Bain &
Company partner in Milan said.
"China's infrastructure is more developed than India's, with
a variety of luxury malls," D'Arpizio said. "The brands that are
mastering the market are those that are staying close to
consumers, evolving with them, and offering a customized retail
experience and merchandise selection."
LOCAL TASTES
In an effort to conquer at least that hurdle, some luxury
retailers are now tailoring their offerings to an Indian market
where ethnic dress and jewelry is the norm at most formal
events.
Hermes, for one, plans to launch saris in October, Michaud
told Reuters. The saris will be made in Paris and cost above
$2,000 each. A matching blouse could be made to measure in
Mumbai at an additional cost.
"If you want to succeed in India, you have to be part of the
Indian life," Michaud told Reuters.
Italian luxury retailer Bottega Veneta, a unit of PPR
, recently launched its limited-edition "Knot India"
clutch, which blends conventional embroidery with a signature
Bottega weave and has "India" embossed on a sterling plate
inside, just below "Made in Italy."