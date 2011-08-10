MUMBAI, Aug 10 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 16.4 percent as on July 29, from 16.7 percent a fortnight ago, the central bank said on Wednesday.

M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH

(versus year ago, in pct)

July 29, 2011 July 15, 2011 July 30, 2010

16.4 16.7 14.7

Money supply was 67,981.08 billion rupees as of July 29, compared with 67,497.81 billion rupees on July 15 and 57,910.02 billion rupees on July 30, 2010, the central bank said.

The RBI also said year-on-year reserve money growth was at 15.2 percentt in the week to Aug 5 vs 24.1 percent year ago.

It also said currency in circulation y-o-y grew 15.2 pct in the week to Aug 5 vs 19.7 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)