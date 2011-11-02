MUMBAI, Nov 2 India's M3 money supply
rose an annual 14.4 percent as of Oct. 21, from
16.2 percent a fortnight ago, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH
(versus year ago, in pct)
Oct. 21, 2011 Oct. 7, 2011 Oct. 22, 2010
14.4 16.2 17.1
Money supply was 69,586.64 billion rupees as of Oct. 21,
compared with 64,995.48 billion rupees on March 31 and
60,687.15 billion rupees on Oct. 22, 2010, the central bank
said.
The RBI also said year-on-year reserve money growth was at
11.1 percent in the week to Oct. 28 vs 25.1 percent year
ago.
It also said currency in circulation y-o-y grew 15.8 pct in
the week to Oct. 28 vs 18.6 percent a year ago.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)