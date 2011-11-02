MUMBAI, Nov 2 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 14.4 percent as of Oct. 21, from 16.2 percent a fortnight ago, the central bank said on Wednesday.

M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH

(versus year ago, in pct)

Oct. 21, 2011 Oct. 7, 2011 Oct. 22, 2010

14.4 16.2 17.1

Money supply was 69,586.64 billion rupees as of Oct. 21, compared with 64,995.48 billion rupees on March 31 and 60,687.15 billion rupees on Oct. 22, 2010, the central bank said.

The RBI also said year-on-year reserve money growth was at 11.1 percent in the week to Oct. 28 vs 25.1 percent year ago.

It also said currency in circulation y-o-y grew 15.8 pct in the week to Oct. 28 vs 18.6 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)