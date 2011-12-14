Dec 14 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 16.3 percent as on Dec. 2, from 15.2 percent two weeks ago, the central bank said on Wednesday.

M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH

(versus year ago, in pct)

Dec 2, 2011 Nov 18, 2011 Dec 3, 2010

16.3 15.2 15.3

Money supply was 70,732.61 billion rupees as of Dec. 2, compared with 70,136.74 billion rupees on Nov. 18 and 60,609.68 billion rupees on Dec. 3, 2010, the central bank said.

The RBI also said year-on-year reserve money growth was at 13.1 percent in the week to Dec. 9, compared with 24.9 percent year ago.

It also said currency in circulation y-o-y grew 12.7 pct in the week to Dec. 9, compared with 19.1 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)