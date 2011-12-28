BRIEF-Sparebanken Ost Q4 net interest income decreases to NOK 129.1 mln
* Q4 net interest income 129.1 million Norwegian crowns ($15.51 million) versus 147.3 million crowns year ago
Dec 28 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 16.5 percent as on Dec. 16, from 16.3 percent two weeks ago, the central bank said on Wednesday.
M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH
(versus year ago, in pct)
Dec 16, 2011 Dec 2, 2011 Dec 17, 2010
16.5 16.3 15.0
Money supply was 70,510.44 billion rupees as of Dec. 16, compared with 70,732.61 billion rupees on Dec. 2 and 60,331.21 billion rupees on Dec. 17, 2010, the central bank said.
The RBI also said year-on-year reserve money growth was at 16.5 percent in the week to Dec. 23, compared with 21.3 percent year ago.
It also said currency in circulation y-o-y grew 12.7 pct in the week to Dec. 23, compared with 18.9 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Megafon and Sberbank have agreed on the opening of a 35 billion rouble ($588.62 million) credit line until 2024 to help finance Megafon's acquisition of a stake in Mail.ru ;
* Medium term guidance updated with 2019 turnover of £1.9bn, operating margin of 19.5% and eps of 77p