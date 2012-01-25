Jan 27 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 15.8 percent as on Jan. 13, from 15.6 percent two weeks earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH

(versus year ago, in pct)

Jan 13, 2012 Dec 30, 2011 Jan 14, 2011

15.8 15.6 16.6

Money supply was 71,925.7 billion rupees as of Jan. 13, compared with 71,986.8 billion rupees on Dec. 30 and 62,004.20 billion rupees on Jan. 14, 2011, the central bank said.

The RBI also said year-on-year reserve money growth was 12.8 percent in the week to Jan. 20, compared with 25.1 percent year earlier.

It also said currency in circulation grew 12.2 percent year on year in the week to Jan. 20, compared with 19.5 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)