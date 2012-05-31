MUMBAI May 31 Mahindra & Mahindra, India's biggest utility vehicle maker, will spend 50 billion rupees ($888 million) on capital expenditure over the next three years starting 2012/13, a company executive said on Thursday.

Mahindra plans to spend an additional 25 billion rupees on investments including acquisitions over the next three years, said Pawan Goenka, head of the company's automotive and farm equipment divisions.

The company is in talks with subsidiary Ssangyong's Russian distributor to sell Mahindra vehicles in Russia, Goenka said.

Mahindra, the flagship company of the $14.4 billion Mahindra Group conglomerate, reported a forecast-beating 44 percent jump in quarterly profit this week, on strong volume growth in the face of rising input costs. ($1 = 56.30 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)