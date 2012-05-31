MUMBAI May 31 Mahindra & Mahindra,
India's biggest utility vehicle maker, will spend 50 billion
rupees ($888 million) on capital expenditure over the next three
years starting 2012/13, a company executive said on Thursday.
Mahindra plans to spend an additional 25 billion rupees on
investments including acquisitions over the next three years,
said Pawan Goenka, head of the company's automotive and farm
equipment divisions.
The company is in talks with subsidiary Ssangyong's
Russian distributor to sell Mahindra vehicles in
Russia, Goenka said.
Mahindra, the flagship company of the $14.4 billion Mahindra
Group conglomerate, reported a forecast-beating 44 percent jump
in quarterly profit this week, on strong volume growth in the
face of rising input costs.
($1 = 56.30 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)