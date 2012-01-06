NEW DELHI Jan 6 Indian utility vehicle
maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd expects to sell Mahindra
Reva electric cars in India by November, a top official said.
The automaker, which acquired electric vehicle maker Reva in
2010, unveiled two electric cars at the India Auto Expo in New
Delhi.
"We will launch these cars in the market by Diwali," Pawan
Goenka, head of Mahindra Reva Electric Motor Co, as well as
president at parent Mahindra & Mahindra, told reporters at the
Auto Expo.
"India is ready for electric vehicles if manufacturers
provide them," he said.
Diwali is the Indian festival of lights that falls in
November.
(Reporting by Henry Foy & Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)