Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
NEW DELHI Feb 21 Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra is in talks with South Korea's Ssangyong Motor Co distributor in Russia to set up an assembly line, the Indian company's head said on Tuesday.
The company may take two years to begin the assembly line in Russia, Pawan Goenka, president of Mahindra's automotive and farm equipment sectors, told reporters.
Mahindra & Mahindra is the biggest shareholder of Ssangyong, which makes sport utility vehicles.
Goenka also said the Indian company is considering raising the capacity for its XUV 500 model to 5,000 per month from 3,000 per month.
Mahindra reported a bigger-than-expected 9.9 percent fall in profit during the quarter to end-December, as rising commodity costs squeezed margins, and a prolonged slowdown in tractor sales continued to dampen sales growth. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
Feb 27 ABC's broadcast of The 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 22.4 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.