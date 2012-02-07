Feb 7 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India's biggest utility vehicles maker, reported a bigger-than-expected 9.9 percent fall in quarterly profit, as rising commodity costs put pressure on margins.

Mahindra, one of the world's biggest tractor manufacturers, said on Tuesday net profit was 6.62 billion rupees ($135 million) for its fiscal third quarter ended December, compared with 7.35 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue rose 37 percent to 83.27 billion rupees.

Analysts on average expected profit of 6.96 billion rupees on revenues of 79.73 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 49.0600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)