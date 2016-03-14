UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI, March 14 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , India's top utility vehicle maker, plans to invest 100 billion rupees ($1.49 billion) over three fiscal years ending March 2018, the company said in an analyst presentation.
Mahindra will invest 75 billion rupees of the total in auto, tractor and related businesses, while the remaining will be used for possible acquisitions, the company said in the presentation filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.
($1 = 67.1177 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.