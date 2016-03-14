MUMBAI, March 14 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , India's top utility vehicle maker, plans to invest 100 billion rupees ($1.49 billion) over three fiscal years ending March 2018, the company said in an analyst presentation.

Mahindra will invest 75 billion rupees of the total in auto, tractor and related businesses, while the remaining will be used for possible acquisitions, the company said in the presentation filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.

