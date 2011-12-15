Dec 15 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd,
India's largest utility vehicles and tractor maker, will raise
its prices by up to 3 percent from January due to rising input
costs, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Maruti Suzuki, India's top carmaker, said this
month it may raise prices after December, and South Korean
carmaker Hyundai Motor, India's No. 2, said last
week it would raise its prices in India by about 1.5 to 2
percent from January.
Car sales in Asia's third-largest economy are likely to only
break even in the current financial year that ends in March, due
to high interest rates and rising input costs, an industry body
said this month.
