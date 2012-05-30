UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India's biggest utility vehicles maker, reported a better-than-expected 44 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by an exceptional gain and strong volume growth by its tractor and car businesses.
Mahindra, one of the world's biggest tractor manufacturers, said on Wednesday net profit for the March quarter was 8.74 billion rupees ($156 million), against 6.06 billion rupees a year earlier.
Net sales rose 39 percent to 92.4 billion rupees.
Analysts on average expected profit of 6.20 billion rupees on revenues of 82.6 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 56.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources