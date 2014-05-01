UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in April: April 2014 April 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 36,274 41,432 -12 DOMESTIC SALES 34,107 39,902 -15 PASSENGER VEHICLES 18,148 20,748 -13 EXPORTS 2,167 1,530 +42 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and SUVs. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.