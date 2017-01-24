MUMBAI Jan 24 India's Central Bureau of
Investigation on Tuesday charged Vijay Mallya, the liquor and
aviation tycoon, with having misappropriated a 9 billion rupee
($132 million) loan granted by a government-owned bank, a CBI
spokesman said.
Mallya moved to Britain in March last year after being
pursued in courts by banks seeking to recover about $1.4 billion
owed by his defunct Kingfisher airline. The Indian authorities
had sought ways to have Mallya, who has said he is living in
"forced exile", deported by Britain.
The CBI action against Mallya may open the doors for India
to begin work on a formal extradition process, after Britain
rebuffed India's deportation request last year.
A spokesman for Mallya was not immediately reachable for
comment.
($1 = 68.1499 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Rahul Bhatia. Editing by Jane
Merriman)