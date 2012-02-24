MUMBAI Feb 24 Shares in Mangalore
Chemicals rose as much as 16 percent in early trade on
Friday after a newspaper report said two buyers had approached
parent UB Group to buy its shares in the company.
UB Group Chairman Vijay Mallya has been approached by Zuari
Industries and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
regarding a possible acquisition of UB's 30.4 percent
holding, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Friday
citing two unnamed sources.
Mallya's UB Group controls the cash-strapped Kingfisher
Airlines, which has a debt burden of at least $1.3
billion and has been refused fresh financing from its top
lenders.
Shares in Zuari were little changed at 9:25 a.m. (0355 GMT)
Shares in Chambal were up 1.6 percent.
