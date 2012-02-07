MUMBAI Feb 7 The Indian government is in the process of building seven large manufacturing hubs in the country and is considering a proposal to construct five more, said Talleen Kumar, joint secretary at the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

The federal government is also in talks with state governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra to set up special purpose vehicles for constructing industrial townships under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of a CII Manufacturing Summit. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)