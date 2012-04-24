* Biggest percentage gain for TCS since July 2009

* Index firms up after rally in IT shares

* Telecoms fall for second day on TRAI's proposals

* Cement shares still under pressure ahead of CCI ruling

By Manoj Dharra

MUMBAI, April 24 Indian shares snapped a two-day fall to end 0.65 percent higher on Tuesday, helped by better-than-expected earnings from the country's leading software services exporter.

Tata Consultancy Services, which posted results post trading hours on Monday, saw its biggest single day gain in nearly three years after the company said it expects to outperform the sector outlook. It rose 12.2 percent.

The bullish performance also helped pull up rival Infosys Ltd shares which have fallen 16 percent since its earnings till Monday. Infosys shares pared losses and ended 1.7 percent up.

The IT index rose 4.37 percent, also helped by the sharp fall in the rupee, which hit a three-and-half month low.

The country's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.65 percent to 17,207.29 points while the broader 50-share NSE index added 0.42 percent to be at 5,222.65 points.

"The gains were largely driven by IT stocks which jumped up strongly after TCS showed confidence in their growth prospects for FY13, and a weakened rupee helped," said Rikesh Parikh, vice president-equities, Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd.

However, rollover in stocks remain at a three month low ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday, he said, pointing to a bearish oulook.

Telecoms shares lost for a second successive day as sentiment remained dour as a regulatory proposal to increase the price of 2G spectrum continued to weigh on the sector.

Bharti Airtel Ltd, the biggest by subscriber base, was down 1.65 percent at 307.35 rupees.

Idea Cellular Ltd fell 4.2 percent and Reliance Communications Ltd shed 1.4 percent.

India's telecoms regulator proposed a near tenfold increase in the price of 2G spectrum in a reissue of licences being stripped from mobile operators, drawing howls of protest from companies hoping to win them back. {ID:nL3E8FN85E]

State-run oil stocks witnessed some buying interest after local media reported that the government has agreed in-principle to allow diesel prices to be market-determined.

Analysts estimate a maximum 3-5 rupees hike in diesel prices this fiscal year. Bharat Petroleum Corp, HPCL and Indian Oil Corp ended between 1.6 -2 percent higher.

India's competition watchdog imposed hefty penalties against agrichemical manufacturers, sparking fears similar action will follow regarding cement makers.

United Phosphorous fell 6.1 percent, while Excel Crop Care ended 4.4 percent lower after the Competition Commission of India imposed a penalty of 9 percent of the average of their standalone turnover over the past three years.

Cement companies also fell on fears of a similar adverse ruling.

ACC fell 2.4 percent, while Ambuja Cements lost 4.6 percent.

For the full list of Indian shares that moved during the day, please see MARKET EYE items. FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro steady as Dutch sale provides some relief * Brent dips towards $118 on euro zone concern * Euro, shares recover, Europe worries linger * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)