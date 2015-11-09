* Modi must pass reforms, manage economy - foreign investors
* NSE falls more than 2 pct to lowest since Sept 29
* Bonds, rupee at lowest since Sept 16 after Bihar polls
(Recasts throughout, updates with new quotes, latest prices)
By Rafael Nam and Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, Nov 9 Foreign investors shook off
turbulence in Indian financial markets on Monday after a weekend
defeat for the government in a key regional election, but they
pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do more to accelerate
promised reforms.
Modi needs to win most state elections in the next three
years to secure full control of parliament, and the heavy loss
in the northern state of Bihar prompted some to fret he could
struggle to push through key economic reforms.
After falling as much as 2.3 percent on Monday to its lowest
level since Sept. 29, the NSE was 1.2 percent lower as of 1345
India time (0815 GMT).
The rupee and 10-year benchmark bond
fell to their lowest since Sept. 16, but recovered to post
milder losses.
"It's a good wake up call for the government," said the
chief investment officer of a major asset manager in Hong Kong.
"India's story remains intact. Having said that, the
government needs to take positive action to reaffirm that story.
They need to speed up reforms by working closely with the
opposition, even if (they) will act tougher in negotiations."
India's markets have been far sturdier than other emerging
markets, thanks to growth of 7 percent in the April-June quarter
and easing inflation, but some of the momentum has waned.
The broader NSE index is down around 14 percent
since its record high in early March and is down around 5
percent this year. Flows into Indian debt and equities have
reached $14.2 billion this year, a healthy amount but below the
$42.4 billion in 2014.
Meanwhile, the NSE index is trading at 18 times one-year
forward earnings, making Indian stocks the third most expensive
in Asia, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Key reforms proposed include a goods and service tax and
land and labour reforms, all of which are expected to boost
growth.
However, worries about the government's ability to implement
these and other reforms come amid anxiety over a possible
Federal Reserve interest rate increase next month. Data on
Friday showed U.S. job growth surged in October.
And without reform, the economy is expanding below
potential, as earnings grow too slowly to help companies shake
off hefty debt burdens and resume much-needed investment.
"The state of the economy and how new investment intentions
get translated into earnings growth will decide the direction of
the market," said U.R. Bhat, managing director of Dalton
Capital, a unit of U.K. investment management firm Dalton
Strategic Partnership.
"Bihar will be forgotten in the next 24 hours," he added.
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat, Karen Rebelo, and Abhishek
Vishnoi; Editing by Sam Holmes)